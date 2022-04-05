BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,049,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

