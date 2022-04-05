BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.