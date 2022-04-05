BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
