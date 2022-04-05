BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MQT stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,804. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $899,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

