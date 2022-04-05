BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $808.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by a strong liquidity position, BlackRock continues with efforts to restructure the equity business. This, along with strategic acquisitions, will likely keep aiding revenue growth and help in expanding its market share and footprints globally. Steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance will likely further support the top line. Its capital deployment activities look sustainable, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher administration costs) might hurt profits to some extent. The company’s high dependence on overseas revenues is another concern.”

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $931.76.

Shares of BLK opened at $782.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $847.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.8% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,338,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock (BLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.