Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 45.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 45.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.