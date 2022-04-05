bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. 1,881,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,270. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $373.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 93,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

