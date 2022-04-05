Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.10

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYPLF. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.95) to GBX 800 ($10.49) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.51) to GBX 800 ($10.49) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

