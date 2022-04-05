BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $16.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

