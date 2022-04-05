Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
JNJ opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $463.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $180.21.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
