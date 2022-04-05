Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 934 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,053,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,723,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 341,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,686,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.10.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

