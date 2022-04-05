Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,040 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,101. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.64. 1,676,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,666. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $269.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

