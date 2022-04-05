Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 8.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.47. 2,310,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,682. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

