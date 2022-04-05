Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,098 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after acquiring an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

