Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $158.69. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $111.94 and a 52-week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.