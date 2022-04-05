BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 590 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.74) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.23) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.43) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.98) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

BP.B opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.