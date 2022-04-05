Brady Co. (BRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 29th

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Brady has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brady to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. Brady has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Brady by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brady by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Brady by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Brady by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

