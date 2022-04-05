Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James restated a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
