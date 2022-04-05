Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James restated a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

