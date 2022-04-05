Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAK. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 232,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Braskem has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

