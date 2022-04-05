Brian A. Kenney Sells 36,223 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GATX opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of GATX by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

