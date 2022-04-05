Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

