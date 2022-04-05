British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.66) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,675 ($48.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,735.63 ($48.99).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,239 ($42.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,219.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,873.17. The company has a market cap of £73.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40). Insiders bought a total of 15 shares of company stock worth $45,985 over the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

