Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $20.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $614.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,154. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $250.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

