Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 62.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.