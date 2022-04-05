Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.37. AeroVironment reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $15,718,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AeroVironment by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.