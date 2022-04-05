Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the lowest is $5.60 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 30,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,539. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

