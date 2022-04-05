Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CQP traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. 7,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

