Brokerages Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SLNO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 84,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,567. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.37. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.