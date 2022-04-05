Brokerages Anticipate Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan Medical.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex LLC lifted its position in Titan Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,654,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Medical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Titan Medical by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 181,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Titan Medical by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 118,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,561. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.86. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Titan Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.