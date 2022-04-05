Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will announce $7.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.74 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $32.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in US Foods by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in US Foods by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

