Brokerages Expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $8,030,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

BIRD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 21,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

