Brokerages Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Post $2.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $2.30. Atmos Energy reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

ATO traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,725. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $121.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

