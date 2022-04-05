Brokerages Expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Banco Bradesco posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,271,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,385,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,117,000 after purchasing an additional 117,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840,816 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

