Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 432.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.4% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.