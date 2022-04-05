Brokerages Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.04 Million

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to announce $45.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.56 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $187.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.69 million to $201.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $195.42 million, with estimates ranging from $181.20 million to $209.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

CIO opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $766.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

