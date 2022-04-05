Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.
In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FITB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 192,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.