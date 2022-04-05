Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 192,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.