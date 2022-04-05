Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) to report sales of $684.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $685.40 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $555.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

KFY stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $1,608,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

