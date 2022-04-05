Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Earnings of $6.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Moderna posted earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,054 shares of company stock valued at $34,737,564 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $10.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,613,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.49.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

