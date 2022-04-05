Brokerages Expect Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Redwire’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwire will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redwire.

Get Redwire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Redwire has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwire (RDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.