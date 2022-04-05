Brokerages Expect Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Redwire’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Redwire will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redwire.
Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Redwire has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14.
About Redwire (Get Rating)
Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
