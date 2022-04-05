Brokerages Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Riskified by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 28,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,777. Riskified has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

