Brokerages Set Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Target Price at $53.00

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts have commented on AL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,018,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

AL stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.06. 747,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

