Brokerages Set Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Airgain stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,894. Airgain has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $75.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

