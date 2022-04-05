Brokerages Set Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) PT at $111.25

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

