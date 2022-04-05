Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price at $68.13

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.01. 3,072,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

