Brokerages Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) PT at $32.83

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of YOU stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 5,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,368. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 259,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $6,473,501.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,265,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

