Brokerages Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Target Price at $32.33

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CEQP traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $29.58. 38,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 3.14. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -119.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

