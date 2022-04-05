Brokerages Set CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Target Price at $20.67

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

CVI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. 16,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 1.83.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

