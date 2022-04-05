Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $62.50

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.03. 7,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,024. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $98.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

