Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price at $172.00

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,461 shares of company stock valued at $928,112 over the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,600,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

