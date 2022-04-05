Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Target Price at $64.15

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.93.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after buying an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Phreesia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.31. 561,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

