Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Target Price at $64.15

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.93.
PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PHR traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.31. 561,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.34.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Phreesia (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.