Brokerages Set ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Target Price at $10.38

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $435.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 2.26. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ReneSola by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

